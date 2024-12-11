Clemson Tigers Receive Massive College Football Playoff Prediction Against Texas
The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the Texas Longhorns on December 21 in their first game of the College Football Playoff.
While it was a bumpy road to get into the playoff, Clemson was able to get the job done in the ACC Championship Game to punch their ticket. Now, they'll look to play the role of a spoiler.
Not many people are giving the Tigers a chance to pull off the upset over Texas. On paper, the Longhorns are definitely the better team, but Clemson believes that they can play with anyone.
Dabo Swinney is looking to make a surprising run. He has always thrived in big game situations come postseason time. Will he be able to do it again against Texas?
Danny Kanell, a college football analyst, certainly thinks that the Tigers and Swinney can do just that.
During a recent segment on "Outkick," Kanell made his bold prediction that Clemson will pull off the upset against the Longhorns.
“This to me is like your worst nightmare because nobody thinks Clemson can do it, this is kind of where Dabo thrives,” Kanell said. “I can picture Dabo at the podium or with whoever sideline reporter is there…saying every cliché in world.”
In order to beat Texas, there are a few major keys that the Tigers will need to focus on.
First and foremost, the defense has to find a way to put pressure on Quinn Ewers. Throughout the 2024 season, Ewers has shown that he will make mistakes when pressured. Clemson has to find a way to force a couple of defensive turnovers and get the offense extra possessions.
Next, the Tigers need to eliminate the big play for the Longhorns. They can't afford to give up chunk plays very often throughout the game.
Finally, the offense has to make sure that it scores touchdowns in the red zone. Clemson has struggled at times to get the football into the end zone this season. That can't happen against a team like Texas.
Hopefully, the Tigers are up to the task. It won't be easy, but they certainly have more talent than they're being given credit for by most of the national media.
Kanell has now made his shocking upset pick and the hope is that Clemson can prove him to be correct.