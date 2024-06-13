Clemson Tigers Receiving ‘High Interest’ From Standout Receiver
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have been laser-focused on the 2026 recruiting class of late. They have had quite a few elite prospects in for visits and have handed out a lot of offers as well.
One of the main focuses for Swinney has been adding talent at the wide receiver position. They have quite a few options to choose from, but are casting a wide net.
At this point in time, there are several names that have been thrown around as targets. A name to keep a close eye on is Jayden Petit.
The 2026 four-star wide receiver out of First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida has been very vocal about his interest in playing for Clemson.
“I have a very high interest level in Clemson and what they provide. I have heard great things from the coaching staff, so I feel like the interest is mutual.”
Petit is coming off of a monstrous 2023 high school season in his sophomore year. He caught 66 passes for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He attended the Swinney Camp for the second time this year, showing even further interest from Clemson's side of things. After the camp, he spoke out about his experience.
“It was a great experience, especially being with my teammates and having fun. I had the opportunity to tour the campus and the facilities, which was a highlight for me. It was a great experience overall.”
In addition to talking about his interest level in the Tigers and his experience attending camp, he opened up what Clemson coaches have been saying to him.
“I spoke with several coaches, but he (Grisham) said I was doing well, and he was encouraging throughout the camp. All of the coaches were in fact.”
Clemson will have its work cut out to secure a commitment from Petit. He has received interest from many schools, with the Miami Hurricanes having the current best chance to land his commitment with a 69.8 percent likelihood according to On3 projections.
Even though he hasn't received an official offer from Clemson yet, he's very hopeful to get one. It seems likely that an offer will be coming.
It's clear that the Tigers have a lot of interest in Petit and his interest in playing for the school adds intriguge as well. Only time will tell if an offer comes, but he is certainly a prospect to keep a close eye on.