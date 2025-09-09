Clemson Top-10 WR Commit Has Huge Night, Recruiting Roundup Week 3
The Clemson Tigers’ recruiting trail has been buzzing to start the College Football season, as a wave of top prospects and committed Tigers made their way to campus.
The high school football season is fully underway, allowing Clemson fans to see future Tigers shine under the Friday night lights. Here’s a look at some recent standout performances from Clemson’s current commits.
Electric WR Play
Na’eem Burroughs, one of the earliest commits of the class, had his best performance of the season so far in a close loss to St. Augustine last Friday. The top-10 receiver put up 187 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and tacked on four tackles.
In his senior campaign, the shifty pass-catcher has 368 yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches through three games.
6-foot-2 wideout Gordon Sellars also had his best game this season, hauling in 10 catches for 110 yards and a 27-yard toe-tap touchdown. The four-star prospect also made his presence felt in the return game, taking a punt back 48 yards to put his team just outside of the red zone.
The Providence Day Chargers are now 3-0 on the year and the No. 1 team in North Carolina, looking to defend their state title.
Elite Safety Talent
Four-star Kaden Gebhardt has shown out at the safety position to start the season, recording 21 tackles, one for a loss, three pass deflections and a blocked FG in two games.
In his third and most recent game against the Olentangy Orange, the 200-pound safety had multiple tackles in run coverage, including numerous touchdown-saving efforts.
He brings exactly what you want in a safety, showcasing excellent burst and a high IQ that's led to a strong start to his senior season.
The most recent commit of the class, three-star Blake Stewart, has been balling out in his senior campaign. In his first game of the season, against Carrollton – the No. 25 team in the nation – Stewart had five catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, adding seven tackles and one for a loss on the other side of the ball.
Since his senior debut, the two-way player has totaled 13 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he’s dominated on defense, racking up 10+ tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he took back for a touchdown versus Marist.
Top-100 prospect Kentavion Anderson has also looked great in his recent games, making dozens of hard-hitting tackles. He has even played some offense, scoring a rushing touchdown at wildcat quarterback against Greenville.
Dominance in the Trenches
After transferring from Greater Atlanta Christian to Buford over the offseason, some were interested to see how four-star Dre Quinn would perform against top-end talent.
Now, three games in, the 6-foot-4 edge doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. He totaled 19 tackles, three for a loss, six QB hurries and one sack in the short span.
Buford sits at 3-0 and ranks as the No. 8 team nationally, and the No. 2 in Georgia.
Defensive tackle Kameron Cody has had a strong start to his senior season, recording 21 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks and two QB hurries in three games. Cody actually faced off against Quinn’s Buford team, but unfortunately, he couldn’t come out with a win, losing 42-14.
The 285-pound defensive lineman is a four-star recruit and is considered a top-50 defensive lineman nationally, according to 247Sports Composite.