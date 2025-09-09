Clemson Top-10 WR Commit Has Huge Night, Recruiting Roundup Week 3

Big game from Clemson WR commit Naeem Burroughs last night: flashed speed out of the slot, a bunch of toughness and competitiveness playing both ways, bouncing back from a big collision. Finished with 8 catches for 187 and 2 TDs. @rivals No. 3 WR in 2026 https://t.co/3hxgaO1loQ pic.twitter.com/fWYQxtUe8D