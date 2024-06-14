Clemson Tigers Recruiting Target Opens Up On School Prestige
Dabo Swinney has created an amazing culture for the Clemson Tigers throughout his tenure as the team's head coach. He has helped lead the program to big-time success and has remained at the top of his game when it comes to recruiting.
Very few coaches around the country find the kind of recruiting success that Swinney has. Most of that has to do with the culture he created, his philosophies, and how genuine of a person he is day in and day out.
One current Clemson football recruit, Jake Kruel, spoke out about the school and how prestigious getting an offer from the Tigers is for young athletes.
"I know how prestigious an offer from Clemson is. "I was talking to (defensive ends) Coach (Chris) Rumph about it, and they only offer about six kids at my position. That's the most prestigious I've seen schools be with their offers. It means a lot to me, and it feels like it validates all the hard work I've put in."
As has been the case with many recruits who receive interest from Clemson, the way the Tigers operate off the field has made a huge impact on Kruel.
"Dabo Swinney is a coach that has a resume of doing great things with his players. He makes sure that you go in there as a football player but also a young man. He's not going to kick you out and wants you to get a degree. Clemson sets you up for life. They have a great environment and set you up for life."
All of these things have been major focuses from Swinney since he took over the Clemson football program. He truly values and loves his players and wants them to succeed in all avenues of life.
Amid a growing competitive college football landscape, the Tigers have not forgotten what is really important. The games and winning are great, but life success is much greater.
It will be interesting to see if Kruel ends up commiting to play his football career at Clemson. These quotes make it seem likely, but nothing is every set in stone.
Swinney and the Tigers are going to continue winning in the recruiting market. Their success is football based as well, but much more than that they are proving to each player that they care about them much more than simply on the football field.