Clemson Tigers’ Recruits Join Forces to Forge Dominant Future Class
The Clemson Tigers saw their season end in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but the future is still very bright for the program.
It was a really strong campaign for the Tigers in 2024. Clemson was able to win the ACC with 10 wins and made the newly expanded CFP. This was certainly a great accomplishment after a down season in 2023.
As the program gets ready for next season, there are a lot of reasons to believe that this team can achieve a lot. Quarterback Cade Klubnik recently announced that he will be returning for his senior season, which is crucial for the team.
Klubnik had an amazing year despite a slow start. The junior quarterback totaled 3,679 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. Having him coming back will be a big boost and a major reason why the Tigers could be an early National Title favorite.
While it is great that their star quarterback will be returning, Dabo Swinney is also looking toward the future. So far, in the 2026 class, Clemson has two quarterback recruits who are already committed in three-star prospect Brock Bradley and four-star prospect Tait Reynolds.
So far, Bradley has been around the campus a lot already and he and four-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr have been working on recruiting other players to the Tigers. Recently, Bradley spoke about him and Young trying to make a super team at Clemson. Here's what he said via The Clemson Insider.
“We recruit together a lot,” said Bradley. “We talk about who we are looking to get and whatnot. Using Twitter, shooting each other DM’s. All that stuff comes in handy. Any way we can just try and build the best class possible.”
Even though there is no guarantee that Bradley will be the starting quarterback when the time comes over Reynolds, it is great to see his mindset of trying to put together the best team possible. Working with the other side of the ball is also nice to see from the young players coming in.
With two quarterbacks coming in the same class, that could lead to some animosity. However, Bradley seems focused on improving and having competition push him and Reynolds to be the best they can be.
The young quarterback is coming off a really impressive season. He was able to throw for 32 touchdown passes to just six interceptions.
While the 2025 recruiting class might have been a little lackluster for their standards, the 2026 class is shaping up nicely. With a couple of four-star prospects already committed, the future is looking bright for the program.
There is certainly a lot to like about Clemson and having players helping with recruiting should result in a strong class.