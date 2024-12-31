Cade Klubnik Returning to Clemson Tigers Should Make Them Title Contenders
The Clemson Tigers recently saw their season come to an end and are now flipping the page to 2025.
It was a strong bounce-back season for the Tigers in 2024 after a disappointing campaign in 2023. Last year, the Tigers were able to total 10 wins on their way to winning the ACC Title.
As the best team in their conference, Clemson secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, they had to face a great opponent in the Texas Longhorns and were eliminated in the first round.
While they may have lost, the Tigers did show a lot of promise on the offensive side of the ball against one of the best defenses in the country. The Longhorns not only had one of the best overall defenses, but one of the best secondaries in the country.
However, Clemson was able to move the ball really well through the air with their star quarterback Cade Klubnik. In the loss, the talented junior quarterback was able to total 336 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in one of his best performances of the season.
It capped off a really great campaign for the junior, as he totaled 3,679 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
As the season progressed, Klubnik was emerging as one of the best players at his position in the country.
Due to the great campaign, there was starting to be some concern that their star quarterback might look to jump to the NFL. However, he recently shut down those rumors and announced that he would be coming back for his senior season.
This is a huge deal for the program, as replacing Klubnik wouldn’t have been possible considering the player that he has become. After his sophomore campaign, there wasn’t a ton of certainty that he was going to be the guy for Clemson.
Those concerns were amplified when he struggled in the first game of the year against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he just kept getting better and better.
Now, for Klubnik and the Tigers’ program, the sky is the limit in 2025. Having one of the best quarterbacks in the country from 2024 coming back will result in some very high expectations.
For the quarterback, he will be an early name to watch in the Heisman conversation. With that being the case, Clemson will also be one of the top teams in the country heading into next season with a top player at the most important position on the field.