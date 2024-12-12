Clemson Tigers Reportedly in Contact With Wide Recevier Eric Rivers
The Clemson Tigers are preparing for a massive game against the Texas Longhorns coming up in the first round of the College Football Playoff. However, with the transfer portal opening, the program is going to be busy off the field as well.
It was a very strong season for the Tigers overall, as they were able to win the ACC Title, and secured an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. Now, they will be hoping to make a run to the title game in the expanded format.
One of the reasons for the success of the program this season was the play of their offense. Cade Klubnik took a big step forward in his junior season, and emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in the country.
What also helped was the play of the wide receiver corps. Players like Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. had big seasons on the offensive side of the ball. However, with the transfer portal opening, there are some concerns about the wide receiver corps for next season.
Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider recently spoke about the needs for Clemson with the transfer portal now open. He highlighted the wide receiver position as a need after losing two players so far to the portal, and mentioned wide receiver Eric Rivers as a potential person to bring in.
“Another is Eric Rivers, out of FIU. The speedy 5-foot-11 receiver totaled 62 receptions for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. His finished the year Top 5 in receiving yards and touchdowns.”
The junior wide receiver had his breakout season for the FIU Panthers in 2024, as he totaled 62 receptions, 1,172 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.
With two wide receivers already leaving and Williams potentially leaving for the NFL, the position group could be lacking a bit. However, utilizing the transfer portal could be an excellent tool to strengthen the group.
Rivers is one of the best wide receivers available in the portal, and especially if Williams leaves for the NFL, they will need to replace that production. Adding the talented wide receiver from FIU would give them a sure thing heading into 2025, with Wesco likely developing into a potential No.1 receiver.
As the portal rolls on and the roster continues to take shape for next year, it will be important for the Tigers to continue to try and make sure they are exploring ways to improve.