Clemson Tigers Rise in AP Poll After Blowout Victory in Home Opener
What a difference a week makes for the Clemson Tigers.
After blowing out the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, the Tigers (1-1) saw a boost in their AP Top 25 ranking, as they went from No. 25 to No. 22.
The Tigers were No. 14 in the preseason Top 25, before they suffered a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the season opener for both teams. There was some belief the Tigers might fall out of the Top 25 completely. But, Clemson hung in there and slid just above the cut line.
The Tigers will go into bye week workouts feeling much better about themselves after the 66-20 win over the Mountaineers, a team that had previously authored upsets of Michigan and Texas A&M.
Instead, the Tigers steamrolled the Mountaineers and did so setting several records along the way.
Clemson set a program record for most points scored in the first quarter with 35.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who took a lot of heat for his performance against Georgia, was lights out against the Mountaineers in a record-breaking performance.
He finished the game with 378 yards passing and five touchdowns, along with two rushing scores. Per ESPN Stats and Information, Klubnik is the first player at the FBS level with five or more passing touchdowns, two or more rushing touchdowns a completion percentage of at least 90 percent in the last 25 years.
It was such an unexpectedly easy win that Klubnik didn’t play in the second half, giving some valuable playing time to his backup, Christopher Vizzina.
Meanwhile, the Tigers got freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. going as he caught three passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jake Briningstool caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. That was part of 712 yards of total offense.
The Clemson defense allowed 364 yards and force three turnovers. The Tigers didn’t give up anything more than an Appalachian State punt on the Mountaineers’ first five drives as the Tigers’ offense built their lead.
The only negative on Saturday was a big one, as the news of the death of former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton was reported before the game. A member of both national championship teams under Dabo Swinney, Overton was shot in Greensboro, N.C., early Saturday morning in an act Swinney called “senseless” during his post-game comments.
After the bye week, the Tigers return home for the second of three straight home games and open up ACC action against NC State on Sept. 21.