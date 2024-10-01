Clemson Tigers Rise Into Top-10 of New Edition of CBS Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers stayed on the winning track this weekend with another dominating victory, this time defeating the Stanford Cardinal by a score of 40-14.
With the win, the Tigers climb to 3-1 as well as 2-0 in conference play and every week they play well, the week one drubbing they took at the hands of Georgia feels like more of a distant memory. This is a Clemson team that is going to have its say at the table when it comes to arguments for the College Football Playoff, and the way things look right now, could just possibly earn an automatic bid by reclaiming its ACC throne.
National media is beginning to take notice of the Tigers' ascension as well. Clemson appeared in the top-10 of the CBS Sports power rankings, rising two spots from No. 12 last week and now just four spots behind No. 6 Miami.
"It seems that the season-opening loss has only reinvigorated the Tigers, who look the part of a playoff team and potential ACC champion," Brandon Marcello wrote. "Cade Klubnik has scored 16 touchdowns and thrown 12 touchdowns against only one interception in the three games since the opener."
Clemson also came in ranked at No. 2 on the Sports Illustrated ACC power rankings for the week, still behind Miami but ahead of the fellow undefeated Duke Blue Devils as there seems to be a defined top-two forming within the conference.
Klubnik's offensive turnaround has certainly been a massive part as to why the Tigers have been securing these dominating wins. The junior has looked like a completely new quarterback the last three games after struggling through large portions of the 2023 season and looking even worse in week one.
As the offense continues to shine, Clemson will continue to receive praise from both the AP Poll and every power rankings creator in the entire college football sphere. Up next for the Tigers is a rivalary game in Tallahassee against a Florida State team that is nowhere near what they were billed up to be in the preseason and fresh off a blowout loss against SMU.
Nonetheless, it's an opportunity for Clemson to even further prove that the resurgence over the last month has been no mirage and that the Tigers are a prime contender in 2024.