Where do the Tigers rank in Clemson On SI's ACC Power Rankings?
After five weeks of College Football, it's clear that the Clemson Tigers are one of the best teams in the ACC.
After another blowout win for Clemson, should they be the top ranked team in the ACC? Here's this week's Clemson On SI's ACC Power Rankings.
1. Miami Hurricanes 5-0, 1-0
While there was some drama and late-game theatrics in the narrow win over Virginia Tech, Miami has shown that they should be seen as the top team in the ACC.
2. Clemson Tigers 3-1. 2-0
Clemson looked like they needed to in the blowout win over Stanford. They're right behind the Hurricanes.
3. Duke Blue Devils 5-0, 1-0
Duke continues to get it done this season by edging out their rival North Carolina. They'll more than likely pick up a solid road win against Georgia Tech this weekend in Atlanta.
4. Pitt Panthers 4-0, 0-0
I don't love putting Pitt this high. Do we know anything about the Panthers? Sadly, we probably still won't after this weekend when they travel to take on North Carolina.
5. SMU Mustangs 4-1, 1-0
I'm starting to buy into the SMU hype. Blowing out the FSU Seminoles doesn't mean what it used to but this team passes the eye test. They travel to Louisville this weekend and could make the case to be a top team in the ACC if they take care of business.
6. Louisville Cardinals 3-1, 1-0
Not many expected Louisville to go on the road and beat Notre Dame so they shouldn't drop much in the eyes of public perception. They play SMU this weekend in arguably the most important game in the conference.
7. Cal Golden Bears 3-1, 0-1
Taking the week off after giving FSU the first win of the season can't be sitting well with this squad. The Golden Bears have an incredible opportunity to make a statement this weekend when they host Miami.
8. Syracuse Orange 3-1, 1-1
The Orange did what they needed to do to win against Holy Cross, They're in a prime spot to pick up a ranked win this week. They travel to UNLV to face a top-25 team that has a ton of distractions around the program.
9. Boston College Eagles 4-1, 1-0
Boston College continues to be a fine football team. That fine football team should be able to take down Virginia this weekend.
10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3-2, 1-2
Georgia Tech had the week off and is looking to beat an ACC team that isn't FSU. They host a tough Duke team this weekend.
11. Virginia Cavaliers 3-1, 1-0
We're still learning about Virginia. They've beat up on Richmond, beat Wake Forest by a point, and got beat by Maryland. Their game against Boston College could show us a lot.
12. Stanford Cardinal 2-2, 1-1
There's a chance that folks are too low on Stanford right now because Clemson just blew them out. This team played TCU close in the opener and beat a Syracuse team that some see as a top-half team in the ACC.
13. NC State Wolfpack 3-2, 0-1
NC State got a win against NIU that was closer than many expected (24-17). They should get another win this weekend when they host Wake Forest.
14. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-3, 0-1
It's amazing the impact that one call can have on how we view a team. If the last-second score against Miami goes in favor of the Hokies, this team is being celebrated heading into their matchup with Stanford.
15. Florida State Seminoles 1-4, 1-3
Florida State continues to be unimpressive this season and will have their hands full against Clemson on Saturday.
16. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-2, 0-1
The Tar Heels could arguably be higher on this list but the 70-50 loss to James Madison is still at the front of my brain.
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-3, 0-1
This is not a good football team and there don't seem to be many wins left on the schedule for Wake Forest. They travel to NC State this weekend.