Clemson Rusher Chez Mellusi to Enter Transfer Portal

Clemson running back Chez Mellusi intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a Clemson spokesman confirmed Monday.

Mellusi has rushed for 427 career yards and scored six touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers. He leaves an already crowded running back room where the presumed starter is Lyn-J Dixon.

Sophomore Kobe Pace made strides and appears to be the No. 2 back on the depth chart coming out of the spring. Mellusi presumedly had fallen to No. 3.

Mellusi, a Naples, Fla., native, has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Clemson as a top-25 player in the state of Florida in the 2019 recruiting class. The four-star prospect rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games as a freshman.

In 2020, Mellusi appeared in 10 games and rushed for 151 yards on 24 carries. He rushed for three touchdowns and caught another to go along with 38 receiving yards on five receptions.

It makes sense that someone from that loaded backfield would go. Clemson brought in Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, two highly-regarded running backs, as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Both were on campus in the spring. Senior Darien Rencher and junior Michel Dukes, another member of that 2019 class, are still on the roster as well.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!