Clemson Tigers Running Back Phil Mafah Will Be X-Factor in College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers were able to overcome some long odds over the last few weeks and were able to snag a spot in the College Football Playoff after winning the ACC Championship in a matchup against the SMU Mustangs.
SMU ended up making the field as well, as they received the No. 11 seed and a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. Clemson is the No. 12 seed and will be heading on the road to face the Texas Longhorns, who were defeated in the SEC Championship Game by the Georgia Bulldogs.
The SEC runner-ups are a talented squad that will present quite a challenge to the Tigers when they face off in two weeks.
Likely set to be sizable underdogs, Dabo Swinney and his staff will have to have their players prepared in every facet of the game. To have a real chance at winning, their defense is going to have to play a very high level.
Texas has suffered two losses this season, both to Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to get the job done because they were opportunistic and played aggressively, forcing turnovers. Slowing down the run will be key for that unit.
On the opposite side of the ball, getting their own ground game going will be imperative for Clemson. Moving the ball against a stout Longhorns defense will not be easy, which is why Andrea Adelson of ESPN has named running back Phil Mafah the team’s x-factor in the matchup.
“For the Clemson offense to find the consistency it wants, the Tigers need running back Phil Mafah to be playing well. Mafah has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has hampered him over the last month of the season, curtailing his production.”
The senior running back has not broken the century mark since November 9 against the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 66 or fewer yards in four consecutive games. It hasn’t been from a lack of opportunities, as he has handled at least 13 carries in all four games except against The Citadel.
The onus is going to fall on Mafah to carry the load in the running game as backup Jay Haynes may not be available. He was carted off the field with an injury against SMU and his availability is in question.
Luckily for Clemson, they will have two weeks off before taking the field against Texas. That will give them extra time not only to devise a gameplan, but help get some of their players who are banged up healthy.
Mafah is having the best season of his career, thriving in the featured back role. He has carried the ball 214 times for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 88 yards on top of it.