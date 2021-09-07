Clemson Safety Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia and will miss the remainder of the season.

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on his weekly call-in radio show Monday night. It's an injury that will require surgery.

"That's going to be a long-term injury," Swinney said. "I hate that for him. But in the long run, it may be the best thing for him. He can use this as a redshirt year and come back better than ever."

The junior safety played just five snaps against the Bulldogs before suffering the injury. The Tigers were already without starter Nolan Turner, who is also dealing with injury and did not dress for the matchup with Georgia.

Zanders dealt with a nagging shoulder injury much of last season as well, but played through it and missed just two games. He finished the year with 25 tackles and one sack and was expected to play a key role on the backend of the Clemson defense this season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!