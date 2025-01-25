Clemson Tigers Set First Three ACC Football Showdowns for Next Season
The Clemson Tigers know their first three games of ACC action for the 2025 football season, the conference announced on Friday.
The announcement came a day after the league confirmed all of the zero week and week one games for each team.
Clemson will travel to Georgia Tech to open ACC action on Sept. 13. That comes after the Tigers’ first two non-conference games.
Those were previously set, as Clemson will host LSU on Aug. 30 and Troy on Sept. 6.
After the Tigers return from facing the Yellow Jackets, Clemson will host its ACC opener against Syracuse on Sept. 20.
It’s not clear if the Tigers will have a bye week after the Syracuse showdown, but two weeks after facing the Orange, Clemson will head to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face North Carolina, which is now led by NFL legend Bill Belichick.
The remaining five ACC games will be announced at 9 p.m. on Monday on the ACC Network and ESPN2.
Those games will include home contests against Duke, Florida State and SMU, along with road contests at Boston College and Louisville.
The final two regular-season games are non-conference affairs, as the Tigers host Furman on Nov. 22 and then travel to South Carolina on Nov. 29.
If the Tigers are among the top two teams in the ACC at the end of the regular season, they would play in the ACC Championship game the first Saturday in December in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season, one in which Clemson got back into the ACC championship game, where they beat SMU on last-second field goal. That win cleared the Tigers’ path back to the College Football Playoff, which expanded to 12 teams for the first time.
It also marked Clemson’s first CFP appearance since 2020. The Tigers have made seven CFP appearances, the second-most in college history behind Alabama, which has made eight appearances.
The Tigers are expected to return several of their top offensive players from a season ago, led by Cade Klubnik, who had the best season of his collegiate career and fashioned himself into a Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2025 season.
Clemson is set to return every starter that had remaining eligibility for the 2025 season, has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes and has even brought in a few transfers to augment the returning talent.