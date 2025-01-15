Clemson Tigers Set for Thrilling College Football Showdowns Next Season
The Clemson Tigers took part in multiple games during the 2024 college football season that were must-watch for fans even if you didn’t have a rooting interest.
They started the campaign with a nationally televised matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC. Clemson was trounced in the game, 34-3, as their campaign got off on the wrong foot.
The Tigers are hoping they can change their fortunes in 2025, as they will once again be opening the season against an SEC foe. This time, it will be the LSU Tigers.
Set for Aug. 30, this is a matchup that will have major College Football Playoff implications. Losing Week 1 isn’t a killer for title hopes as it was in the past, but both teams will be looking for a resume defining victory that could help their at-large hopes down the line.
Unlike the opener against Georgia, which was a neutral site game, LSU will be traveling to Memorial Stadium for this one.
This is the first regular season matchup between the programs, as they split the two bowl games they faced off against each other in. Clemson won the 2012 Peach Bowl 25-24, while the SEC powerhouse won the 2019 National Championship 42-25.
Over at 24/7Sports, Brad Crawford has selected the battle of the Tigers as one of the marquee games of the year, placing it at No. 10 in his top 25 games to watch next campaign.
“LSU has not won a season opener under Brian Kelly. In fact, LSU has not won an opener since their unbeaten run to a national championship with Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron in 2019. Here's a spotlight game during opening weekend that could have playoff significance several months later. quarterback Cade Klubnik announced his return to Clemson and the Tigers having a new defensive coordinator in tow, you're looking at the preseason ACC favorite in our eyes.”
Both programs had their struggles in 2024. While Clemson was able to win the ACC Championship and sneak into the College Football Playoff, their performance was up-and-down in the second half, as they were lucky to steal a few wins along the way.
Brian Kelly and his crew were not as fortunate, as a three-game losing streak in the middle of the year ruined their playoff hopes. They did close on a high note, winning three in a row.
Speaking of conference championships, another matchup for the Tigers that has made Crawford’s list is a rematch against the SMU Mustangs.
A date hasn’t been announced yet for the matchup, but it will be played at Memorial Stadium, giving Clemson the home-field advantage against one of the better teams in the ACC. It will be interesting to see how the Mustangs respond to what is shaping up as a much more difficult schedule in 2025 than they faced in their first year in the conference.
That came in at No. 17 on Crawford's list.