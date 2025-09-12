Clemson Tigers Set To Face Key Georgia Tech Weapon
The Clemson Tigers are set to face Georgia Tech this weekend with an important piece back for the Yellow Jackets.
Starter Haynes King will be available to play on Saturday afternoon, according to the ACC mandatory injury report on Thursday. King was battling a “nagging lower-body injury” and missed the team’s previous game against Gardner-Webb.
Earlier on Thursday, head coach Brent Key said that the redshirt-senior would be “available”, leaving Tom Allen and the Clemson defense with another standout to contain.
The Tigers could see backup quarterback Aaron Philo as well, with Key using both quarterbacks in several contests last season.
Clemson last played Georgia Tech in November 2023, playing King in his first season with the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers dominated their opponent 42-21 at Memorial Stadium.
"I think he's an elite player,” head coach Dabo Swinney said on Monday. “He's as tough a player as there is in college football and a great leader."
Allen’s defense will have its handfuls regardless of who is behind center. Philo threw for 373 yards in his first career start in a 59-13 victory over Gardner-Webb. It will be up to the Clemson defense to shut them down early.
“You’ve got to be prepared for that,” Swinney said. “Those are things that, anytime you see something on tape like that, two quarterbacks in the game, that puts the antenna up a little bit. So, we just got to do a great job of taking care of our business, making sure that we communicate well, eyes are in the right place and that physically, everybody does their job; that’s what it comes down to.”
With King under the helm, the Yellow Jackets use a hard-nosed rushing attack that is aided by running backs Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley. In the team’s Week 1 win against Colorado, all three touchdowns were scored by runs by King.
“[We’ve] got a huge challenge in Georgia Tech,” Swinney said. “This is a big game for both teams. Obviously, we are going into conference play and our first road test, so [we’re] excited about the opportunity.
On the injury report for Clemson, Antonio Williams, Khalil Barnes, Tristan Leigh and Elyjah Thurmon are all questionable to play against the Yellow Jackets, potentially leaving the Tigers without key pieces on both sides of the ball.
Clemson and Georgia Tech will kick off from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at noon.