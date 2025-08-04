All In: Longtime Clemson Tigers Commitment Shuts Down Amid Flip Rumors
One of the Clemson Tigers' longest-tenured commitments in the 2026 class, athlete Shavar Young Jr. has officially shut down his recruitment and is 'All In' with the Tigers as he enters his final high school season, Chad Simmons reported on X.
Young committed around this time last year to the historical program but had posted confusing tweets at times for Clemson fans surrounding a potential flip, with Rivals even naming him as a Top-10 Flip Target this past week.
Discussions concerning his situation with Clemson were sparked by rumors of Oregon, Michigan – who flipped Jordan Young from Clemson last cycle – and SMU being in the mix heavily.
Nevertheless, Young made the decision yesterday to fully shut down his recruitment and plans to sign with the Tigers in December.
At the time of his commitment, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect was ranked as the No. 249 prospect nationally, the No. 20 cornerback, and the No. 8 prospect coming out of the Volunteer State, per 247Sports Composite.
However, since committing to Clemson, Young’s ranking has gone down, which isn’t all too surprising as the pool of ranked players increases through the scouting cycle.
Young played at Brentwood Academy for his sophomore season but has since transferred back to Webb School of Knoxville, where he started his high school career.
In his sophomore season at Brentwood, Young Jr. racked up 84 receptions, 1,130 yards, and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball while still contributing 17 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception on the defensive side.
Entering a crucial senior campaign, Young is poised to remind evaluators why Clemson prioritized him so early. With his versatility, athleticism, and renewed focus, the Tigers remain confident they landed one of the more underrated playmakers in the 2026 class.