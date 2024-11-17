Clemson Tigers Sophomore Wide Receiver Has Breakout Performance Against Pitt Panthers
The Clemson Tigers were able to pull off a win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, in what was a much tougher game than expected.
In Week 12, the Tigers went into a tough environment to play the Panthers with their college football playoff hopes basically on the line. If Clemson lost this game, it would have taken them out of the conversation in the ACC for the rest of the season. However, despite blowing a 10-point halftime lead, the Tigers were able to come out of Pittsburgh with a win.
One of the top performers in the game was quarterback Cade Klubnik, as the junior quarterback was able to have a nice game both through the air and on the ground. In the victory, Klubnik totaled 288 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 41 rushing yards, and the game-winning rushing touchdown.
Most of the quarterback’s success came in the first half, as Clemson didn’t perform overly well after halftime. However, the 50-yard touchdown run late by the junior helped seal the deal for the Tigers.
While a lot of the praise and attention rightfully went to Klubnik, one of his young wide receivers also had his best game of the season. Against the Panthers, sophomore wide receiver, Antonio Williams, was able to have his best game of the year. In the win, Williams totaled a season-high 13 receptions, 149 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
Prior to Week 12, the most the sophomore had totaled was seven receptions and 84 receiving yards in two separate games. This was certainly a breakout performance by the young wide receiver and that is a very exciting thing for the future.
With the Tigers shockingly not being able to run the ball, the performance of Williams and Klubnik really helped carry the team. As the season nearly comes to a close, it has been the sophomore who has emerged as the top weapon in the passing attack.
Williams now leads Clemson in all major receiving categories in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. With two games left on the schedule, the young wide out has a good chance of getting to 10 receiving touchdowns this season.
Next up for the Tigers will be a matchup against The Citadel, as they will be scoreboard watching in the ACC for the rest of the season in hopes of making it to the title game. After the win, Clemson has finished ACC play with a solid 7-1 record.