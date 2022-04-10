Clemson Spring Game Reactions: Offense

CLEMSON, S.C.- Clemson held its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon with the White team coming out victorious over the Orange team 15-7, on a brisk, breezy afternoon in Death Valley.

There were little to no offensive fireworks from either team, as the two squads combined for less than 350 yards of total offense. However, there were some things that did stand out.

Offensive Reactions

Different Looking DJ Uiagalelei: Coming in, much of the attention was squarely on Uiagalelei. Had the senior quarterback improved upon some of the areas that plagued him a season ago?

Much like last season, the downfield passing game was nonexistent, as neither team really made much of an effort to push the ball down the field. Not all that surprising seeing as what was already a depleted offensive line was split in half and tasked with facing arguably the best defensive front in the country. Although, that isn't to say there weren't improvements.

Uiagalelei looked more fluid in his movements, the shredded weight obviously making a difference. His footwork was better, he was quicker getting the ball out and the touch on his passes seems improved. There were still some off-target throws, but he was also the victim of some drops.

Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).

Cade Klubnik Is for Real: The freshman quarterback from Texas looked every bit as good as the coaches have said he has all spring. While it certainly wasn't perfect, Klubnik displayed that moxie that most great quarterbacks possess. He completed 65% of his passes and threw the only touchdown pass of the game when he connected with Hamp Greene early in the fourth quarter. His pocket presence is off the charts, as is his ability to move around and make plays with his legs.

Don't Sleep On Jake Briningstool: The sophomore tight end just brings a dynamic to the offense that the Tigers have not had in recent seasons. Briningstool is capable of stretching the field and could provide some matchup problems for opposing defenses in the future.

Phil Mafah Is a Complete Back: Taking all the first-team reps this spring looks to be paying off in a big way for Mafah. While there wasn't much room to run most of the afternoon, the 225-pound back showed off not only his niftiness on multiple occasions, but also showed off his hands, hauling in four catches. He might just have the best hands of any running back on the roster at this point. It also can not be understated how much he looks to be improved in pass protection.

Brannon Spector Is Back: Was good to see Spector back at it after a lengthy battle with medical issues to get back on the field. The Tigers suffered by not having a true slot receiver last season and having the veteran wideout back could prove invaluable.

Still Questions About Offensive Line: Both offensive lines were dominated on Saturday, but that should not come as a surprise. Clemson was without both starting tackles, Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks, and again, the group was split in half and both lines were facing a ferocious defensive front. It was good to finally get a chance to see Will Putnam at center in a live game setting. While he is far from a finished product, he held up well considering he just made the move at the beginning of spring.

Could This Be Joseph Ngata's Year: He did have the one easy drop but the senior wide receiver showed glimpses of what the coaching staff has raved about this spring. Ngata looks like he could be poised to finally have that breakout season. He's just got to stay available.

