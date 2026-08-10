Clemson Tigers' Star Defender Lands on 2026 College Football Freaks List

Ahead of the 2025 season, former Clemson defensive tackle and future first-round draft pick Peter Woods was already renowned as one of college football's biggest athletic freaks.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman — who has compiled his annual list of the sport's strongest, fastest and most physical players since 2005 — ranked Woods No. 5 last year, behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, South Carolina's Nyck Harbor, and Oregon's A'Mauri Washington.

With Woods now beginning his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs, another Tiger has stepped up to represent the program on this year's list: star linebacker Sammy Brown, who landed at the No. 20 spot and is one of five ACC players in the top 20.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound backer entered Clemson in 2024 as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, as he boasted a five-star rating and ranked as the No. 14 player overall, according to 247Sports rankings.

Since then, Feldman says he's been "as advertised" and has lived up to every bit of his high expectations in his first two years at the collegiate level.

As a true freshman, Brown immediately became one of the Tigers' best defenders while playing alongside future NFL Draft picks Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz. He totaled 80 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, five sacks and three pass deflections across 14 contests, taking home the 2024 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Last season, he made an even bigger leap with Carter gone, as he led the team with 106 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, five sacks, five pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble en route to earning a First-team All-ACC selection.

However, the statistics alone aren't what make Brown a "freak" athlete; it's the outlandish performance metrics he's recently posted.

"The 6-2, 235-pounder is really strong, squatting 600 pounds, benching 385, broad jumping 10-7 and vertical jumping 38 inches," Feldman wrote. "He ran a blazing 4.41 40. Even more impressive: The aspiring pediatrician, who is majoring in biological sciences, has a 3.86 GPA."

Heading into 2026, the Clemson linebacker room is one of the biggest question marks due to the departure of Woodaz and the alleged tampering of Ole Miss's Luke Ferrelli.

Fifth-year Kobe McCloud — who's only started three games in his career — and second-year Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander are fighting for starting spots alongside Brown. Even former walk-on Fletcher Cothran's name has been thrown into conversations.

Nevertheless, the sky is the limit for the junior linebacker, as he is already viewed as one of the best players at his position and a potential first-round draft pick come next April.