Clemson Tigers Star Player 'On The Radar' For Heisman Trophy After Strong September
The Clemson Tigers are no stranger to success and accolades under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.
With six Playoff Appearances, four trips to the National Championship, and two National Titles with Swinney, he has cultivated a winning culture that has continued to thrive early in the 2024 season.
One thing that the Tigers have not done, during Swinney's tenure or throughout the history of their program, is have a player named the Heisman Trophy winner.
Even with star players like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson leading the program, both men were named finalists, but both men left the presentation ceremony empty-handed.
After a strong showing in September, there is a chance that could change for Clemson with David Kenyon of Bleacher Report putting quarterback Cade Klubnik "on the radar" for the prestigious award in 2024.
Kenyon writes that Klubnik is "on a blazing hot streak," to start the 2024 campaign, with 984 yards and 12 touchdowns to only two interceptions in the air, and 106 yards with four touchdowns on the ground.
The Tigers' offense has run through Klubnik, literally and figuratively, and he has made sure to not let his team or his coach down.
This is Klubnik's second season starting for Clemson, and he has taken a massive jump in his development.
He has already tied his career-high in rushing touchdowns through only four games so far and is only seven passing touchdowns away from his career-high in that metric.
Klubnik is sure to impress in conference play down the stretch, but he does have tough competition to overcome for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Two other quarterbacks and one two-way player are currently the favorites for the award Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, and Travis Hunter respectively.
While the Heisman Trophy is historically given to quarterbacks in a Power Five conference, this could be the year that a two-way player takes home the prize, especially if Hunter's team continues to win.
Klubnik and the Tigers have continued to win after starting the 2024 season off on the wrong foot with a lopsided 34-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and do not look to slow down anytime soon.
Clemson has an easy matchup this week against the Florida State Seminoles, and Klubnik could put on yet another quarterback clinic, further improving his Heisman Trophy resume ahead of it being presented in December.
Do not count out Cade Klubnik in Heisman Trophy voting.
It is a tough road ahead for the junior with three big names to pass, but if anyone can do it, it is Klubnik.