Clemson Tigers Star Sends Bold Message to Doubters Ahead of 2024 Season
Over the past few years, the Clemson Tigers have come up well short of expectations.
They had become used to being a National Championship contender each and every season. That hasn't been the case recently, but Clemson is looking to get back to that level of play in 2024.
While the Tigers strongly feel that they will be a championship contender this season, most of the media does not agree with that take. They're viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team.
Barrett Carter, Clemson's star linebacker, has spoken out and sent a bold message to all of the doubters. The Tigers are ready to prove them wrong and are tired of being disrespected.
“For sure, and we see everything. We keep receipts. We’re tired of the disrespect. We know that we had dudes the past couple years and we’ve fallen short in those years. We’re tired of that disrespect, so it’s time for us to really show what Clemson’s about and really bring Clemson back up to the top.”
Even though the outside disrespect and doubters are a motivational tool for Clemson, they are more motivated from within themselves to win.
“I think we’re self-motivated. Obviously we don’t want to go 4-4 (in the ACC). But we know that we’ve had the talent to be the best team in the country and we haven’t been that. So, I think that’s what motivates us more than ever is just looking at our roster, knowing we have dudes at every single position. Like I said, no team’s going to bow down for us, so we have to go out there and take it from them and earn it every single day.”
Carter will be a huge part of the Tigers' hopeful success. He will be one of the main leaders for the team and will be asked to be a key defensive playmaker week in and week out.
During the 2023 season with Clemson, Carter ended up totaling 62 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, an interception, and five defended passes.
Heading into his senior season, this is the standout linebacker's final chance to get the Tigers back to the top. He will leave everything he has out on the field in 2024 before heading off to play on Sunday's.
It will be interesting to see if Clemson can rise to the level that Carter believes they can. The 2024 season will start with a tough matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, which will be a great measuring stick for how good the Tigers can end up being.