Clemson Tigers Star Wide Receiver on Track for a Successful NFL Career
There has been a lot of talk about the Clemson Tigers no longer being an elite college football program.
Under head coach Dabo Swinney, the team has not adapted to the ever-changing landscape of the sport, refusing to use the transfer portal as a means of adding talent to the mix. That has changed this year, as they are finally using it to their advantage to fill gaps on the roster.
While they haven’t embraced it as much as other programs, it is a step in the right direction after some shaky campaigns.
Where Clemson has truly excelled is in being able to retain its players.
While other schools have key contributors entering the portal constantly looking for different opportunities, the Tigers were able to convince almost all of their stars to stay with the program.
One of those players was wide receiver Antonio Williams, who returned to form in 2024 after an injury-plagued 2023.
Healthy and ready to return as Cade Klubnik’s No. 1 option in the passing game for his redshirt junior season, Matt Miller of ESPN has shared a glowing review of the pass catcher’s future as an NFL prospect.
In his opinion, he is going to be among the highest-rated wide receivers in the 2026 draft class despite some measurables that other analysts and scouts would view as negative.
“Williams is my No. 1 returning receiver, possessing a blend of legitimate WR1 tools and production (75 catches, 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024). Even though he's only 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams' ability to track the ball helps him play bigger, and he has sprinter-type speed that allows him to create yards after the catch.”
Klubnik and Williams are going to be one of the most dynamic duos in college football in 2025. This will be their third year working together as their chemistry and cohesion will be matched by very few across the country given how much roster overturn there is every offseason.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining after the 2025 campaign, but his stock is on the rise. If he builds off of a strong 2024 performance, he is going to be in the discussion as the No. 1 receiver coming off the board as a likely top-10 pick.
Joined by Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, this has the makings of a top-ranked passing attack as opponents aren’t going to know where to send extra attention. Having a quarterback as experienced as Klubnik is the cherry on top, as he knows how to get the ball into his best playmakers’ hands.