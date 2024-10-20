Clemson Tigers Superstar Enters Well-Deserved Top 50 College Football Ranking
The Clemson Tigers have vaulted out of the gates to five straight wins after dropping game one to the Georgia Bulldogs.
They have looked like a much different team in that stretch, showing dominance on both sides of the ball as they have scored 243 points in those five games, while only allowing 96 points.
While the defense has been one of the best in the sport for that stretch, the offense has been just as dominant with their scoring, thanks to a powerful passing attack led by superstar junior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik entered the season as a question mark for the Tigers after his first season as a starter saw him total only 19 passing touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 63.9 completion percentage.
He has greatly improved his production this year, entering Saturday with 17 passing touchdowns to only two interceptions and a 66.8 completion percentage.
The rise in production has seen Klubnik's stock rise exponentially, ranking 42nd in Blake Brockermeyer's top 100 players in college football this year for CBS Sports, after being unranked to begin the campaign.
"Klubnik is also a threat with his legs," writes Brockermeyer, "scoring four rushing touchdowns, and he is currently the No. 1-rated quarterback in the country against the blitz."
And we haven't even touched on what he brings to the table with his legs yet.
The junior has rushed for 198 yards this year on 35 attempts, and his four rushing touchdowns give him a total of 21 on the season, only two away from his career-high of 23 that he set in 2023, and he has six games left to surpass that mark.
Klubnik has thrown for 300 or more yards in a game this season twice, the first coming against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (378), and the second coming against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (309) in a game the quarterback called a "get right game," after the clunker he put up against the Demon Deacons in 2023.
The quarterback has done a good job of spreading the love among his targets this year, too, with six different options having 10 or more catches through the first six games of the year.
It has been a fantastic first half of the 2024 campaign for Clemson as well as for junior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
If he can continue to show this level of production down the stretch, it could play a big part in the Tigers punching their ticket to the 2024 College Football Playoffs.