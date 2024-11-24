Clemson Tigers Take Massive Step Forward in Most Recent Coaches Poll
After a wild Week 13 around the country, the Clemson Tigers were able to take a big leap forward in a recent poll.
The Tigers were able to handle their business against The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 13 for their ninth win of the season. While Clemson didn’t get the help that they needed yet in the ACC with both the SMU Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes winning, they still have a chance to make the title game if the Hurricanes lose next week.
While it was thought that making the College Football Playoff would require the Tigers winning the conference title, a plethora of upsets really shook things up.
In the most recent coaches poll, Clemson was able to move up four spots to 12th.
A couple of big upsets in the SEC have opened up the door for the Tigers and really improved their chances of making the CFP. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels both had horrible losses in Week 13, and saw their stock plummet in the coaches poll.
With each of those teams having three losses, them making their case for the CFP just became a lot harder.
For Clemson, their final game of the season has now become even more important. While they could still get into the ACC title game with a Miami loss, they could now have a statement win for the CFP committee in rivalry week.
The Tigers will be facing the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 14, and with the Gamecocks also being in the Top-15 in the coaches poll, a win could be enough to get Clemson an at-large bid for the CFP.
While the ACC would be the easiest way in, multiple upsets for SEC teams have really opened up the door for the Tigers to sneak into the CFP. However, they must win against South Carolina.