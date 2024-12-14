Clemson Tigers Tight End Jake Briningstool Accepts Invite for Senior Bowl
The Clemson Tigers are getting set and prepared for their biggest game of the season in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns.
While it hasn’t been a perfect season for the Tigers, they were able to win the ACC Title last weekend, giving them the automatic bid into the CFP. Unfortunately, the committee didn’t care for their resume much this season, as they are the lowest seeded team in the field.
However, anything can happen on the football field, as college football will be heading into uncharted waters.
In their matchup against the Longhorns, Clemson is probably going to be facing the best defense that they have played all season. Texas comes in sporting one of the best passing defenses in the country. The Longhorns are holding opponents to fewer than 150 passing yards per game, as the Tigers will have their work cut out for them on offense.
One player who will be looking to make a name for himself on the big stage will be senior tight end Jake Briningstool.
Recently, Briningstool announced that he would be playing and attending the Senior Bowl.
That game will be a big opportunity for the senior tight end to showcase himself to NFL Scouts. In the ACC Title Game, he had quite the performance, as he had two touchdowns in the win.
Overall this season, Briningstool has totaled 45 receptions, 461 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. The senior tight end is projected to be a solid mid-round draft pick as of now, as at 6’6”, 240lbs, he is already built to play in the NFL.
While he hasn’t been a star player for Clemson, Jake Briningstool has been pretty consistent and a solid contributor throughout his career. With at least one more game against the Longhorns, the 22-year-old will have the chance to showcase his skills some more against a great defense and in front of a lot of eyes.
The 2025 Senior Bowl takes place Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.