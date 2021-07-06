Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 2(s)

The Clemson Tigers have so many playmakers on defense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on defense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 2(s) on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 2(s): Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy

Bryan Bresee, who stormed onto the scene to earn Freshman All-American in 2020 and join Dexter Lawrence as the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history. The powerful, precocious tackle added 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks (tying Perry and others for third-most ever by a Clemson true freshman), two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety to earn first-team All-ACC honors. Enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 defensive snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

Last year, true freshman Myles Murphy made an immediate impact, as the consensus top-10 recruit collected Freshman All-America status from The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America and was named ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press. Enters 2021 credited with 51 tackles (12.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 414 snaps over 12 games (six starts).