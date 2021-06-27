Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 1

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 1 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 1: Justyn Ross:

Clemson’s most impactful returning receiver may be one who didn’t see the field in 2020, as 2021 could mark the return of fourth-year receiver Justyn Ross (Phenix City, Ala.), who missed all of last season after surgery following the diagnosis of a congenital fusion in his spine.

While still attempting to hit medical checkpoints, Ross is tentatively expected to participate in spring ball in a non-contact capacity with an eye toward potential full participation in fall camp, a plan that was successful in current NFL receiver and former Clemson star Mike Williams’ return from a neck injury in 2016 en route to becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Enters 2021 having recorded 112 passes for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020 … posted a dazzling true freshman season in 2018 in which he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games … announced his presence on the game’s biggest stages as a freshman, catching six passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl and six passes for 153 yards with one touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

