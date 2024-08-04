Clemson Tigers Tre Williams Shares Lofty Goal For Defense
If there is one thing that the Clemson Tigers do every year on the football field, it is play defense. Year after year, Dabo Swinney can count on that unit performing at a high level, helping keep things afloat if the offense stumbles.
The Tigers may not be considered elite every year on defense, but they more often than not get the job done. Heading into the 2024 campaign, this group has a chance to be among the elite units in college football.
There have been some stellar defenses in Swinney’s tenure. This year’s group has a chance to be among the best under Swinney’s watch.
The players know it, too. Last season, Clemson was top 10 in total defense, but defensive tackle Tre Williams is expecting more in 2024. He recently revealed a lofty goal for the defense, as they are coming for the top spot in the country.
“Last year we finished Top 8 in total defense and that is not where we want to be,” Williams said. “We want to be the number one defense in the country. And we feel like we have all the pieces for that, regardless of who left, who is here and who is not. This team we have right here, right now, we want to be the number one defense in the country.”
One of the strengths of this defense will be in the trenches. The defensive line is arguably the strongest positional group on the roster heading into 2024.
That is an impressive feat considering that four starters from the defensive line in 2023 won’t be returning in 2024. More opportunities will be available for Williams, along with DeMonte Capehart, Payton Page.
Despite some incredible talent leaving, there is plenty left to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Williams isn’t expecting any changes in production despite the loss of so many key players.
“No drop off,” Williams said. “I feel like we got brought here for the same reason they did. Just because they left, there should be no drop off in the Clemson defensive tackle room. This university has a standard of defensive tackles that we definitely got to uphold and we don’t carry that lightly.”
Also moving from defensive tackle to defensive end is Peter Woods and Caden Story. Swinney is going to have a lot of talent to rotate around his defensive line, creating mismatches across the line of scrimmage.