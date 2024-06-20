Clemson Tigers Trending in Right Direction for 2026 QB Target
The Clemson Tigers missed out on one of their top 2026 quarterback targets recently. Brady Hart, who the school had been very high on, chose to commit to the Michigan Wolverines.
While it was a tough pill to swallow to lose out on him, Clemson still has another intriguing target at the quarterback position in the 2026 recruiting class.
That target is none other than Tait Reynolds.
Reynolds, a three-star quarterback out of Queen Creek, Ariz., has impressed the Tigers. He has the skill and potential to be a future star if he's developed correctly.
Thankfully, development is what Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff thrive doing.
At this point in time, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Tigers when it comes to Reynolds. 247 Sports has Clemson listed as "warm" when it comes to interest from Reynolds. No other team on his list of offers has that listed.
In a recent interview, Reynolds said as much. He boldly stated that Clemson was the "front-runner" for him.
Reynolds also spoke out about his visit with the Tigers.
“It was awesome. I would say they have cool facilities and everything, but it’s just the people there. It’s just a whole lot of love. Everybody’s family. People you want to be around and a whole lot of energy. It’s just awesome to be around all those people. And the environment was just amazing.”
While he's an interesting target, it's not lost on Reynolds that he has a lot of work to do. He's not the most polished quarterback prospect that has been out there. But, he's ready to put in the work.
“They just loved how I played and what kind of person I am especially. They really liked I was more of just an athlete. Like I’m not very polished. I don’t really go to QB coaches, like a lot of these guys do. So they liked all that stuff.”
Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff will be able to help develop Reynolds' game and turn him into the kind of quarterback that can thrive in their system.
Looking into the future, the Tigers are going to need a new quarterback. Cade Klubnik is going to be a junior this season and will only have one more year after 2024.
Perhaps Reynolds could work hard and be the next big thing at the position for Clemson. He certainly seems to be trending towards committing and playing college football with the Tigers.