Clemson Tigers Viewed As Favorites for Versatile Star High School Football Recruit
For the Clemson Tigers football team, recruiting is of the utmost importance.
Because head coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t utilize the transfer portal like some of his rivals, they need to hit on high school recruits. It is the only way for them to replenish the roster with talent each season if the transfer portal is ignored.
On top of that, Clemson doesn’t love when committed players take visits to other schools. Quirks like that can sometimes limit their player pool, as elite prospects are going to see what other programs have to offer.
Alas, it hasn’t been too much of a deterrent for Swinney and company.
The Tigers consistently are recruiting and landing top-ranked payers as there are several five-stars on their roster right now. But, their standing for the 2025 class has been slipping.
In a recent update, Clemson fell out of the top 20, which is far from ideal. But, there is still time for the coaching staff to add some impact players to the mix.
One of those targets is Jordan Young.
Listed at 6 feet and 184 pounds, he is one of the most highly regarded athletes in the class. He is No. 5 among the players who don’t have a specific position right now and No. 134 overall.
“While some see Young as a dynamo with the ball in his hands on offense, perhaps his highest ceiling is manning the back end of a defense as a ball-hawking safety. His ball skills would benefit him back there, and Young has the skills to be elite,” wrote Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report.
A native of Monroe, North Carolina, it certainly seems as if he will be staying in the region with an ACC school. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Florida State Seminoles would both love to have him.
But, it sounds as if the Tigers have the upper hand in this recruiting race.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com shared that Clemson is “trending” toward being the school Young picks.
He has met with the team several times, as the high school star revealed to Chad Simmons of On3 that he has met with Clemson nine or 10 times; and that was before his most recent visit.
With his announcement set to come in early November, it certainly sounds as if Swinney and the Tigers have sunk their claws into Young and won’t be letting go.