Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predictions: Insider Picks, Analysis
It's a bit mind-boggling to think about how far the No. 10 Clemson Tigers have come since that 34-3 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on opening weekend.
Since that defeat, the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) have averaged 48 points per game. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has proven he’s the right player to lead this offense. The receivers are now fully healthy and can help the junior passer stretch the field. The running game, led by Phil Mafah, is firing on all cylinders.
The defense isn't too shabby either. In the past two games, the unit has given up 13.5 points and injured defensive tackle Peter Woods, who returned last week, admitted this week he should be in much better shape to help.
Wake Forest is a team that the Tigers have dominated throughout their rivalry. The Demon Deacons’ offense has put up good numbers this season. But their defense has held one team below 30 points, and that was an FCS opponent.
Wake Forest figures to have its hands full on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon eastern on ESPN.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 45, Wake Forest 17
I rarely pick blowouts, but this one has all the makings. Clemson has won four straight games. The Wake Forest defense hasn’t slowed down an FBS offense yet this season. The only way this game stays close is if the Demon Deacons can turn it into a shootout, and I think Clemson’s defense is too good to allow it. This could be a lot like the NC State game, where Clemson had a huge lead at halftime and you see a lot of backups in the second half.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Clemson 38, Wake Forest 14
This Wake Forest squad is much worse than most people expected them to be entering the season. They’re coming off a win but haven’t looked like a team that’s going to slow down a Tigers squad that is playing with all of the confidence in the world. Klubnik and company should score easily on the first couple of drives and then put it in cruise control like they’ve done much of the year.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 45, Wake Forest 17
The Clemson Tigers will head on the road for the second straight week and riding a four-game winning streak. It will reach five as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons won't have an answer for the Tigers’ humming offensive unit. Mafah will record his fourth game of 100 or more rushing yards and Klubnik will have three more touchdowns.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Clemson 45, Wake Forest 17
Coming off getting revenge against Florida State, the Tigers are back on the road to face an inferior opponent in Wake Forest that could present a sleepy spot. However, Clemson has way too much talent compared to the Demon Deacons, and I expect them to roll here even if the backups get into this one early.