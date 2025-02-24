Clemson Tigers Welcome Back Highly Ranked Lineman for Senior Season
The Clemson Tigers have the privilege of welcoming back nationally ranked lineman Blake Miller for his senior season with the Tigers.
In PFF's most recent rankings, Miller will start his senior campaign as the No. 7 tackle in America. At the beginning of last season, Miller was ranked No. 6. Clemson has started this powerhouse at right tackle since his freshman year, and he has since had a hand in 2,804 snaps since 2022.
Miller has started in 41 career games, the most since Clemson's Clelin Ferrell in the 2016-18 campaigns.
2024 was Miller's best year on record, earning a 76.4 pass-blocking grade. With this career-best mark, Miller sits in the top 30 of the best offensive lineman in the past three seasons. In school history, Miller has topped the charts with each start, proving to be Clemson's "hard-nosed iron man" on the field.
For the Tigers, Miller's consistency has elevated their program and allowed the team to finish second in the ACC in 2024. His energy on the front line has made a huge difference for Dabo Swinney's team; Miller is only the fourth underclassman to earn All-ACC honors while under Swinney's coaching.
Miller should be looking ahead to his final season with Clemson, but he should also begin to recognize his professional worth. In the NFL, Miller will have made history for the Tigers as one of the most highly decorated members of their offense. Moving into the NFL should be easy for someone with Millers build and status.
Each player in PFF's rankings are returning players. Miller is joined by names like Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor and Jordan Seaton; all offensive linemen looking ahead to the 2025 season of college football.
The Tigers are holding their on-campus pro day on March 13 and will have six players participating in the NFL Combine according to Chapel Fowler on 'X'. Miller will see to it that Clemson's offensive line stays intact while his fellow lineman, Marcus Tate, shows off at the combine.
The six players to showcase their skills in Indianapolis will represent the Tigers at Lucas Oil Stadium, and will report from Feb. 24-March 3.
Clemson is set to start off the new year with momentum and will look to fill any vacancies in order to advance to the College Football Playoff in 2025.