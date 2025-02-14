Six Clemson Tigers Receive Invitations to NFL Scouting Combine
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah leads a pack of six Tigers who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 24-March 3. The event occurs annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Much of the event will be televised by NFL Network. The network will televise the workouts as well as many of the individual player interviews.
Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and scored eight touchdowns last season. He took over admirably after the departure of Will Shipley to the NFL. Mafah attended the Shrine Bowl All-Star Game last month but did not compete while rehabilitating a shoulder injury he sustained last season.
Linebacker Barrett Carter, tight end Jake Briningstool, offensive lineman Marcus Tate, defensive lineman Payton Page and defensive back R.J. Mickens are the other Tigers who will attend the combine.
Carter is considered the prize of the group. He is projected to be a second-day pick. Carter finished last season with 82 tackles and seven passes broken up.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave a candid draft assessment for the high-motor Clemson linebacker.
"Prototypical three-down linebacker who added muscle mass in 2024 without losing playmaking quickness," Zierlein said. "Carter overcomes average instincts and recognition with full-field range and elite body control in pursuit, though there is room for improvement with both his angles and leverage. Carter can play around or off the block and has the agility and reaction quickness for sudden adjustments as an open-field tackler."
Briningstool caught 49 passes for 530 yards, while hauling in seven touchdowns. He participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., earlier this month.
At 6-foot-6 with a long wing span, he often catches the ball at its highest point as he is generally covered by a much shorter cornerback. He and quarterback Cade Klubnik had a great connection on high passes down the seam.
Briningstool was a versatile weapon in the Tigers' offense. He is involved in the quick-screen game where he uses his height as an advantage and often outruns his blockers. He also catches he ball off-of-play action, and on underneath routes.
Tate started in 10 games and played 659 offensive snaps to earn second-team All-ACC selection for Clemson.
Page had 32 tackles, including one for loss, a single pass deflection and one interception in 2024. Mickens had a better season as he had 76 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions.
Both Page and Mickens factor into day three of the draft, which runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.
The Tigers reached the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game last season and knocked off SMU to claim the league title. They advanced to the College Football Playoff, where they lost in the first round to Texas, 38-24.