Clemson Tigers Wide Receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. Named as Top Freshman
The Clemson Tigers might have seen their season come to an end in the College Football Playoff, but the future is still bright for the program.
In 2024, the Tigers were able to win the ACC Title, which punched their ticket into the CFP. With another double-digit win season under their belt, the future is looking bright for Clemson.
As the program prepares for 2025 and thinks about what the team might look like next season, there is a lot of reason to believe they will be very successful. At quarterback, Cade Klubnik is only a junior and Dabo Swinney has been pretty adamant that he will be returning for his senior season.
If Klubnik returns, the Tigers will have one of the best quarterbacks in the country and potentially one of the top offenses.
In addition to their star quarterback, they also have some talented young wide receivers. One of which is Bryant Wesco Jr.
Tom Luginbill of ESPN recently released his freshman All-American team. Making it at wide receiver was Wesco.
“Wesco was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 who ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 300. He became a downfield threat for Cade Klubnik, leading all Tigers receivers by averaging 17.3 yards per catch, and became the first Tigers receiver since Sammy Watkins to compile two 100-yard receiving games in the first four games of his collegiate career. Clemson leaned on the freshman heavily in their ACC championship game win, where he had eight catches, 143-yard performance to go along with two touchdowns.”
It was an excellent freshman season for the 6’2” wide receiver. He was able to total 41 receptions, 708 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. With a 17.3 yards per catch average, the young receiver was a big-play threat for Clemson all season.
In the ACC Title Game, Wesco arguably had his best game of the season with 143 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Wesco being named to the ESPN freshman All-American team was certainly well deserved.
As the Tigers look toward the future, the talented young wide receiver is going to be a building block for the program moving forward.
Since Antonio Williams could be heading into the NFL Draft, the wide receiver corps should still be in good shape.
When projecting what he could be after such a strong freshman campaign, Wesco could certainly be a 1,000-yard receiver next season as long as Klubnik is back.