Clemson Tigers WR Receives Massive Comparison to Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb
The Clemson Tigers could not be more excited about the talent that they brought in with the 2024 recruiting class. One key player to keep an eye on will be wide receiver Bryant Wesco.
Wesco, a four-star recruit in the class out of Midlothian, Texas, is expected to be a massive impact player early on in his Clemson career. In an offense that has struggled to produce big numbers, he could end up finding a role for himself in his freshman year.
Clemson's young wideout is known for his impressive route running ability and he also possesses elite athleticism. His father was actually an All-American at Louisiana Tech in track.
Looking ahead to his upcoming college football career, Wesco is receiving major hype.
On3 has offered an impressive comparison for the freshman. They have compared him to Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"Bryant Wesco's dimensions, well-rounded game and movement skills remind us of CeeDee Lamb. Wesco has much more verified athleticism at the same stage, while Lamb was more productive and had better ball skills."
Dabo Swinney is the kind of coach that can develop and help a player reach his full potential. Wesco has potential that soars through the roof.
If he can reach the kind of comparison that he's receiving to Lamb, he'll be just another player in a long line of Clemson stars to jump into NFL stardom.
During the 2024 season, Wesco will look to become a dangerous weapon for quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik, a former elite quarterback prospect, has not lived up to the hype that he had coming into Clemson. He has struggled to get things going. Perhaps this year he will be able to put everything together and lead a dynamic offense for the Tigers.
Back in May, Swinney himself opened up about Wesco and what needs to happen for the wideout to make a big impact in his first year.
“We’ve got to put him in the crock pot and beef him up a little bit between now and August."
At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Wesco could absolutely use some extra muscle. Going up against college defensive backs is much more difficult than high school.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming season has in store for Wesco. He has an incredibly bright future with Clemson and is clearly turning a lot of heads with his skill-set.