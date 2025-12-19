Chargers vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Dallas’ Season Comes to an End?)
The Dallas Cowboys’ season is on the line in Week 16, as they need to win out – and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose – in order to make the playoffs.
Oddsmakers have set Dallas as a small favorite against the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but L.A. has been red hot as of late, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles and Raiders since its last loss to Jacksonville.
Justin Herbert has played through a broken bone in his left hand, and the Chargers are looking like a lock to make the playoffs in the AFC.
Meanwhile, Dallas has squandered a great chance to make the playoffs, losing back-to-back games to Detroit and Minnesota in primetime. Can Dak Prescott and company bounce back at home?
All season long, the SI Betting team has been sharing final score predictions for games in the NFL, and this week is no different! These predictions are a fun way for us to predict the score while also giving bettors our thoughts on the spread and total.
So, here’s a look at how I’m betting on this matchup between two teams still alive in the playoff race.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chargers +1.5 (-108)
- Cowboys -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Chargers: +105
- Cowboys: -125
Total
- 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Cowboys are just 2-5 against the spread when they’ve been favored this season, but they opened as favorites in this matchup even after their loss to Minnesota on Sunday night.
The Chargers have struggled a bit against the number on the road (2-4 against the spread), but they have been on fire as of late, winning three games in a row to get to 10-4. Even with Justin Herbert’s hand injury, it’s surprising to see L.A. as a dog in this matchup.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the UNDER:
The Chargers are on a win streak, but it's not because of their offense. In fact, their defense has turned into an elite unit. They now rank ninth in defensive DVOA, fourth in opponent EPA per play, and sixth in opponent success rate, but more importantly, they rank inside the top five of every pass defense metric, which is how you shut down the Cowboys' offense.
The Chargers offense is 19th in points per game at 22.5, while also scoring just 16.0 points per game. Cowboys aside, a game involving an elite defense and an offense that has struggled shouldn't have a game with a total of almost in the 50s. I'll take the UNDER in this one and hope the Cowboys' defense doesn't melt in front of our eyes.
Dallas’ defense has been impossible to trust this season, and it was lit up by Detroit and Minnesota in the last two weeks.
I’m buying the Chargers to win this game, as they should have no problem moving the ball. Dallas’ season is on the line, but the Cowboys have blown a great opportunity to make the playoffs after beating Kansas City on Thanksgiving.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Cowboys 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
