Clemson Tigers Young CB Emerging After Long ACL Recovery
When Corian Gipson initially arrived at Clemson, the four-star recruit from Texas had to watch his team from the sidelines as he unfortunately suffered an ACL tear in his first game as a senior for Lancaster High School.
The major injury left him playing catch-up for the entirety of his first year, a situation similar to what current true freshman teammate Ari Watford is currently experiencing. Gipson only logged 14 total defensive snaps through four games last season.
Now a redshirt freshman, Gipson has slowly but surely started to carve out a role, surpassing veterans like Jeadyn Lukus for playing time. The 6-foot-1 defensive back, who primarily plays nickel for the Tigers, has logged 49 coverage snaps this season, allowing just two completions for eight total yards.
Most recently, he helped seal Clemson's 24-10 win over Florida State, deflecting a pass that ricocheted into the hands of teammate Ricardo Jones, whose 20-yard interception return allowed the Tigers to drain the clock down to the final seconds.
It was the kind of moment that showcased just how far Gipson has come since last season, and how much work it took to get here.
For head coach Dabo Swinney, it was also a reminder of what the modern College Football era often forgets: not every highly-touted freshman will produce immediately.
"He couldn't play last year. He wasn't ready to play," Swinney said. "I mean, he was coming off an ACL [tear], and was physically and mentally not ready. He didn't have a lot of confidence, just a redshirt freshman. He's just getting better. He's in the process. We forget that. That's the bad thing about the world we're in now: if these freshmen aren't amazing, then immediately something is wrong with them. But, they're just freshmen. There are very few Brayden Jacobs. There ain't many of them. If everybody is Brayden Jacobs and they're all freshmen starting, well, you haven't recruited or developed very well. It's a process."
Swinney continued that Gipson's development over the past year is the result of patience and gradual growth; the kind that's easy to lose after a significant injury.
“[Gipson's] confidence is growing, his knowledge is growing, his strength," Swinney expressed. "Everything is different for him than it was last year. He was a guy early on that we were like, 'Yeah, he's not playing. He's not ready to play.' We just had to get him back where he has a good foundation because he didn't play his senior year; he got hurt early. So it's really been two years since he played football, and you know, again, there's a lot to it. He's playing nickel, and you don't just run in there and play nickel. There's a lot to that position. It's a whole different world from playing corner. He's growing and I'm proud of him."
The sentiment Swinney shared about patience and growth resonated especially with the young defensive back.
For much of his first year, the game that once came so naturally to him felt distant, whether it was his physical ability and trust, or even his position on the depth chart.
"The main part was trusting [my ACL] again," Gipson said on Tuesday. "Putting it in the fire and going out there breaking on it — just building that trust up again."
"It was hard coming in, starting from freshman year to senior year in high school. Coming here, I'm not the guy yet; it was hard. But I had to believe in myself and believe in God. It's a process with everything I do."
For a player with as much talent and promise as Gipson, sitting on the sidelines through his final year of high school and most of his first year of college tested more than just his patience; it tested his identity and how he perceived himself. But that began to shift this past spring, when new defensive coordinator Tom Allen joined the Tigers from Penn State.
Throughout spring camp, Allen had pulled Gipson aside multiple times and reaffirmed his confidence by telling him that he was still the same player he had been and wanted to become as long as he put in the work.
That vote of confidence by Allen and himself helped Gipson turn the corner, both mentally and physically, as he transitioned into a new role in Clemson's secondary entering the 2025 season.
“I started playing [nickel] here a couple of weeks ago. I like it so far," Gipson voiced. "It's a variety of things like safety and cornerback. There are a lot of things you can do with it. On the field, you're everywhere around the ball, so I like it."
The process is finally starting to pay off for Gipson. Each week brings more confidence and more proof that the long road back was worth it.