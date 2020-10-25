SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson OC Tony Elliott: 'Nobody's Going to Lay Down for Us'

JP-Priester

Best is the standard. It is a phrase we hear quite often from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and on Saturday afternoon the top-ranked Tigers didn't quite live up to that standard. 

The Tigers might have come away with a 47-21 win over Syracuse but the final score is a little misleading as far as what actually happened on the field.

This Clemson team made one uncharacteristic miscue after another and instead of putting away an overmatched Orange team early, the Tigers found themselves up just one score late in the third quarter. 

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the game was a good reminder to the players of the mindset that is required to consistently win at a high level and that the Tigers have to remember they are going to get everyone's best shot. 

"I welcome the adversity because it's an opportunity for us to humble ourselves and say look, nobody's going to lay down for us," Elliott said. "You got to stay committed, we can't shortcut anything and we got to bring the right mindset and energy every single day in practice, in every single game, or you going to have days like this.”

Not only was quarterback Trevor Lawrence not quite as sharp as he has been in the seasons first five games, the Tigers had problems getting the running game established throughout the first half. Clemson's 5.4 yards per play was its lowest output since the 21-20 win over North Carolina a season ago. 

The Tigers offensive coordinator says the struggles were more about the self-inflicted wounds than it was anything the Syracuse defense was doing differently.

"We just kept stumbling over our own feet, couldn't get out of our way," Elliott said. "We had a couple of penalties down there in the red zone. Guys, you know, maybe make a misread, make the wrong decision here, and missed block there."

Elliott says it was just one of those days where the offense happened to not be very sharp and that they had to adjust on the fly to how they were attacking the Syracuse defense. After they got that figured out, the Tigers were able to eventually pull away in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we were a little bit off," Elliott said. "You know down the field, missed a couple plays. They were doing a good job of making us convert some things into some low percentage throws, but I think we were off a little bit too. So we just had to kind of regroup and figure out what's the best way to to attack what they're doing defensively."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

For Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski, his freshman season was filled with excitement, big plays, big kicks and a tragedy that no one should have to endure.

Zach Lentz

Turnovers The Difference For Clemson Against Syracuse

Clemson's defense forced four turnovers, three in the second half, to help lift the Tigers to a 47-21 victory over Syracuse Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the turnover margin, won by Clemson 4-1, was the difference in the game.

Travis Boland

Derion Kendrick Not Starting for Clemson

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick dressed out and wasn't on the unavailable list but he is not starting against Syracuse.

Brad Senkiw

by

ecshore05

Lawrence Says Tigers Energy Wasn't Where It Needed to Be

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says he didn't play great against Syracuse in the Tigers 47-21 win and knows he must be better for the Tigers to reach their full potential.

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Addresses Ongoing Special Teams Issues

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not overly critical of continued protection problems, stresses the importance of basic fundamental to correct issue

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Swinney Proud Of Team After Sloppy Win

Dabo Swinney conceded that his team had some mistakes on both offense and defense Saturday against Syracuse, but praised their effort and response in beating the Orange 47-21.

Travis Boland

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play.

Zach Lentz

Postgame Roster Update: Clemson's Swinney Updates Injuries, Etienne Needs Better Breakfast

Dabo Swinney talks about No. 1 Clemson being without four key defensive players while Travis Etienne had cramping issues during the win over Syracuse.

Brad Senkiw

4th and Short: Quick Reactions to Clemson-Syracuse

Top-ranked Clemson improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 47-21 victory over Syracuse. The win marked the 35th consecutive regular season game that the Tigers came out on top, which is the longest such streak in ACC history.

Zach Lentz

Heavily-Favored Clemson Shakes Off Some Struggles to Down Syracuse 47-21

No. 1 Clemson knocks off Syracuse despite a few hiccups along the way and improves to 6-0 behind three Travis Etienne touchdowns.

Brad Senkiw