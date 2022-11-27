Clemson Turns Attention to North Carolina Team Full of 'Dynamic Playmakers'

CLEMSON- Dabo Swinney's Tigers will get the opportunity to represent the Atlantic Division one final time in this weekend's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Next year, the ACC will scrap the divisional format it has used since 2014, with the leagues two best teams earning spots in the conference championship.

"Certainly a big goal of ours, we weren't able to achieve last year," Swinney said on Sunday regarding winning the division. "So winning the division this year, and in particular, the last year of the divisions, I think that was kind of another goal within our goals this year. So we're excited about the opportunity to still be playing and look forward to the trip up there."

Clemson (10-2) is set to face North Carolina (9-3), and Swinney said he has a tremendous amount of respect for what head coach Mack Brown has quickly accomplished in his second stint with the Tarheels.

The Tigers, who were torched by Spencer Rattler to the tune of 362 passing yards in the 31-30 loss to the rival Gamecocks, will now face another dynamic quarterback in Drake Maye, as the program looks its seventh ACC Championship in the past eight seasons.

"We got a great amount of respect for Coach Brown and the job he's done at North Carolina and the year that they've had," Swinney said. "Got a lot of dynamic playmakers that we've been able to see throughout the year, none more so than their quarterback. You know, he's had a Heisman-type year."

The Tarheels do come in on a two-game losing streak, with losses to Georgia Tech and NC State, but this is an offense that is still arguably the best in the ACC, averaging 37 points and 481 yards of offense per game.

"He's done an amazing job, just coming in and really just building a culture and solidifying their organization and impacting the recruiting, which ultimately impacts the product on the field," Swinney said. "And so he's done a wonderful job of that. They've got a lot of great players. They got an excellent staff."

"It's gonna a great venue and a great night there in Charlotte. Again, looking forward to competing against a great team."

