Clemson Veteran Defensive Lineman Ruled Out for Remainder of 2026

There’s been a pattern of injuries to Clemson’s defensive line throughout this season, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down at this rate.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that sixth-year defensive end Armon Mason is going to be taking a medical hardship for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The decision comes due to a lingering leg injury that Mason has been dealing with recently, hence why he was out for the Virginia Tech contest last weekend. He made appearances against Georgia Southern and LSU, when he logged his lone tackle of the season.

“Armon Mason is going to be moving into taking a medical [hardship],” Swinney opened. “The pain has come back that he’s dealt with with that rod in his leg. Honestly, we didn’t think he would be back this fall. And it’s really amazing that he was really able to get back and play some and just be available because he was not a guy we were counting on.”

Initially, Swinney and his staff thought he’d be out starting back during the spring period, but after Mason made it through spring, summer and fall, there was growing confidence that he could make it through the season.

But as we know, that was short-lived, and he’ll now have to undergo surgery once again.

“We actually thought he would probably end up being a medical in the spring, but he really wanted to kind of try it one more time,” Swinney continued. “So, he made it through mat drills and then he was like, ‘Well, I think I’m going to keep going.’ He made it through spring ball. He made it through summer. He’d have a few moments. He made it through fall camp. But, it’s just something he’s got to deal with so he’s going to have to get another surgery.”

Coming out of the 2021 class, Mason was initially committed to Mississippi Valley State, an FCS program, before flipping to Clemson as a walk-on.

Across his first three years, he only saw action in six games, recording his first collegiate tackle in the ACC Championship against North Carolina in 2022. Unfortunately, he would undergo his first season-ending injury ahead of the 2023 season.

Entering 2024, Mason was placed on scholarship. He totaled a career-high 104 snaps across nine contests, finishing the season with six tackles and two and a half for a loss. He then yet again missed last season due to injury.

With all the injuries Mason has fought hard to overcome over the past five years, Swinney praised his effort just to be available this season.

“But you talk about an amazing kid, and I’m really proud of his effort that he put in because he’s been hurt for a couple of years,” he finished. “And again, the fact that he was even able to get back and be available, I’m happy for him because he did get to play some and he got a chance to get back out there, but, just unfortunately, this game, sometimes that’s how it goes.”

The Clemson Tigers will be back in action this Saturday in Tallahassee to take on Florida State in their fifth ACC showdown of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.