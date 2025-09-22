Clemson vs. North Carolina: Week 6 Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced
As the Clemson Tigers football program enters its bye week, hoping to turn around an incredibly disappointing start, the time for their next game has been revealed.
The ACC has announced that Clemson will face the University of North Carolina on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. ET, with the game televised on ESPN.
On Saturday, the Tigers suffered a discouraging 34-21 loss to Syracuse, providing no answer to the Orange’s passing attack while also struggling offensively on third down.
Now sitting at three losses on the season, including two to unranked opponents, the Tigers will look to get back on track in Week 6’s ACC matchup against the Tar Heels.
The two teams last faced during the 2023 season, when Clemson upset No.20 ranked UNC 31-20. That game, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 21 out of 32 passing attempts for 219 yards and a touchdown, also earning a touchdown on the ground while rushing for 44 yards on 12 attempts.
With six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick now at the helm, the Tar Heels have made headlines in his first season as head coach and currently sit at 2-2.
The Tar Heels are fresh off a 34-9 blowout loss to the University of Central Florida. During the loss, UNC starting quarterback Gio Lopez totaled just 87 yards while also throwing two interceptions. They also didn’t have much success running the ball, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry for a total of 63 rushing yards.
UNC’s first loss of the season came during their season-opener against TCU, when they fell 48-14 after finishing with just 172 total rushing yards and 50 rushing yards (1.8 yards per carry). The Tar Heels’ two wins of the season have come against the University of Richmond and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
This season, the Tar Heels have rotated between quarterbacks Gio Lopez and Max Johnson, but neither has managed to eclipse 200 passing yards in a game. UNC’s rushing attack is led by Demon June, who is averaging 7.6 yards per carry on 33 carries for a total of 250 yards and one rushing touchdown.
The Tigers have dominated the Tar Heels in recent years, winning six straight matchups dating back to 2011. Overall, Clemson leads the all-time series 40-18.
With both teams struggling out of the gate, this conference matchup offers a chance for either side to regain confidence and build some momentum moving forward