Randall Rumbles as Clemson Controls Palmetto Bowl
In a back-and-forth affair in the 122nd edition of the Palmetto Bowl, the Clemson Tigers (7-5, 4-4 ACC) emerged victorious 28-14 over the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-8, 1-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Leading the charge for Clemson was running back Adam Randall, who amassed 102 yards on the day after a season-high 24 carries. The Tigers pushed around the Gamecocks’ defensive front throughout the game, including on a 10-yard rushing score by Randall with 12:37 to play in the first quarter.
“The fact that we were very efficient was a key in the game,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the win. “I thought we kind of wore them down late in the game. We ran right at them. We had a little more success downhill than we did with some of our outside zone stuff.”
The 3rd-and-3 power run off tackle set a tone for the matchup, which turned into a defensive stalemate after halftime. Clemson and South Carolina combined for 31 points in the second frame, but each failed to score an offensive touchdown after intermission.
Clemson’s third-quarter field goal made the score 20-14 in favor of the visitors, but the game still hung in the balance. Despite inconsistencies in the passing game (and a first-quarter interception in the end zone thrown by Cade Klubnik), Clemson continued to pound the rock. The Tigers racked up 44 more rushing yards in the fourth quarter, draining the clock and creating more desperation for a South Carolina team eager for an upset win.
A 12-yard pick-six by cornerback Ricardo Jones (his second of the game) gave Clemson an insurmountable 28-14 lead with mere minutes remaining. South Carolina fans headed for the exits, and the Tigers closed out the win.
Lost in the shuffle of Randall’s big day, the Tigers’ offensive line turned in one of their best efforts of the season. Clemson ran for 76 yards in the second quarter alone, involving true freshman backup Gideon Davidson. The highly-touted four-star prospect gained 24 yards on eight carries, spelling the outstanding Randall.
2025 has been a pivotal year for the wide receiver-turned running back, Randall. His 102-yard day against the Gamecocks marked the fourth time this season that the tailback has eclipsed the century mark. He’ll have an opportunity to make that an even five in Clemson’s eventual bowl game.