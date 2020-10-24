SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson 27 Syracuse 14: Halftime Analysis

JP-Priester

Through one half of play, this has not been one of Clemson's sharpest performances on the offensive side of the ball. 

After getting a touchdown drive on the games opening series, points had been tough to come by for the top-ranked Tigers. However, just before the half, they were able to get a 36-yard field goal from B.T. Potter to give Clemson a little breathing room and a 27-14 halftime lead. 

Fortunately for the Tigers, the defense has been stingy, and the Syracuse offense has struggled to get much of anything going. 

Halftime Analysis:

  • It seems once every season this Clemson team has one of those games in which they come out looking a little lethargic. Today is that day. This team just hasn't looked sharp on offense today and has let a bad Syracuse team hang around and make this a competitive game. 
  • Nice drive to end the half to get a field goal on the board and extend the lead to 27-14. Lawrence took what the defense was giving them and took the team straight down the field to set up that 36-yarder from B.T. Potter.
  • Trevor Lawrence has not been at his best though. He does have two touchdown throws, 203 passing yards, and has hit on 60% of his passes, but he has been off-target at times, including throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown with just over a minute before halftime. It was the first pick-six of his career. 
  • The more this game progressed throughout the first half, the better the Tigers have been able to run the ball. Syracuse has allowed more than 300 rushing yards on average over their last three games and so for today Clemson has 111 on the ground and is averaging more than five yards per carry. 
  • For the second consecutive game, running back Travis Etienne has fumbled the ball, although this one was recovered by the Tigers. That is just something we have not seen very often from the senior running back. However, Etienne has 59 rushing yards in that first half, more than he had in the entire game last week. 
  • This defense has once again been stingy. While the Orange might still be in the game, it isn't because they have had much success on offense. Syracuse has just 127 yards of offense and the Tigers have allowed just 58 passing yards. Not bad considering the Tigers have been without DT Tyler Davis, LB James Skalski, and CB Derion Kendrick. 
  • More special teams woes in that first half. The Tigers had a punt blocked that gave Syracuse a short field allowing them to score their first touchdown and also saw Potter miss a 37-yard field goal. 

