Clemson Wideout Stepping Away From Program For 'Personal Matters'

Clemson’s wide receiver room is among the deepest in the entire country. However, offensive coordinator Chad Morris will be without one of them indefinitely.

According to TigerIllustrated’s Larry Williams and The State’s Chapel Fowler, fifth-year receiver Cole Turner stepped away from the program at the beginning of fall camp, which began two weeks ago on Monday. Although he remains on Clemson’s official roster, he has not been present at practice for the majority of August.

The program fully supports Turner’s decision, who is attending to “personal matters”, according to a team spokesperson.

Over the course of his career, the Vestavia Hills, Ala., native has consistently been a contributor to Clemson’s offense since joining the program in 2022. The biggest game of his Tiger career, arguably, was during that season as a true freshman.

During the program’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina in 2022, Turner caught three passes for 101 yards, only playing in his second game with the program, which picked up a signature win that was led by another true freshman, Cade Klubnik.

After missing the 2023 season with injuries and activating a medical redshirt, the wideout caught 16 passes in each of his last two seasons. During the 2024 season, however, he added two touchdowns during Clemson’s run to the College Football Playoff. In 2025, he recorded 144 yards across two starts.

He is also the younger brother of former two-year captain and now Clemson’s safeties coach, Nolan Turner.

Known for his speed and ability to play gadget player in the backfield as well, Turner steps away from the program as the Tigers look to continue finding their identity on offense. With plenty of tempo coming into Morris’s offense, Clemson still has plenty of depth at wideout behind its two standout juniors, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

That third spot out wide has been up for discussion, with some considering Turner to be a dark horse for the starting role based on his speed. Now, it will be between redshirt junior Tyler Brown, fifth-year Tristan Smith, or a freshman trio that features Gordon Sellars III, Naeem Burroughs or Connor Salmin.

There is a possibility for Turner to return; however, with 2026 most likely being his final season of college football before a potential professional career is considered. He continues to be away from the team, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the fifth-year to return before the season is over.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated on the situation as it continues.