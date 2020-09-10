SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Encouraging Luke Price After Season-Ending ACL Tear

Christopher Hall

Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers enters his senior season as the most proven returner for this year's squad. After his miraculous recovery from his ACL tear last spring, he's now lending support and encouragement to Luke Price. 

Dabo Swinney announced last week that redshirt junior Luke Price was out for the year after tearing his ACL. Rodgers, who returns this season healthy and without his brace, is thrilled to be all systems go. However, he is mindful of his teammate who now has to face a battle he knows very well. 

"Yeah, Luke he told me he tore his ACL and MCL and I just told him to keep his head up, that's all you've got to do. Keep that grind aspect and you can't get too down about the injury," Rodgers said. 

The senior told Price to focus on what outcome he wants, work towards that goal and it'll come to fruition. 

"I feel like he's going to do that. He's a grinder, he's a hard worker and he's super tough. So I know he'll able to come back better than ever," Rodgers said. 

As for the Knoxville native and son of Tennessee Associate Head Coach Tee Martin, the leg brace has been put on the shelf. Rodgers is ready to run wild Saturday night in Winston-Salem noting he is 'definitely' faster without the brace.  

"I haven't had the brace since the spring. I just had to wear it last year during the season," Rodgers said. "I've been without it for a while so that's long gone and I'm glad that's in the past." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. 

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers in the NFL: Opening Week's Most Intriguing Matchups

Former Clemson players all over the NFL will be making their season debuts this week, including Deshaun Watson in primetime, DeAndre Hopkins with a new squad and a host of Tigers returning to Charlotte.

Brad Senkiw

Inside the Numbers: Clemson's Travis Etienne Set for Historic Finale

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne is on pace to not only increase his current records to nearly unobtainable heights, but he can also reach several more milestones with a strong 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at Wake Forest: What To Watch For

Clemson opens the season and ACC play on the road at Wake Forest. All Clemson takes a look at five things to watch for as the Tigers begin their trek to a sixth straight conference title

JP-Priester

Clemson No. 3 In Initial SI All-American 2021 Top-25 Recruiting Rankings

Clemson's 2021 recruiting class is ranked number three overall in the initial SI All-American Top-25 Recruiting Rankings

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott Expecting Smooth Transition as Clemson’s Lone Coordinator

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott not changing his approach in his first season as the lone play-caller for the Tigers

Christopher Hall

Trevor Lawrence 'Not a Civil Rights Activist,' But Clemson QB Pursuing Change

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he is using his platform to improve college athletics and communities in hope of bigger change nation-wide.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Jackson Carman's Helping Teach Freshmen Offensive Linemen

Clemson junior left tackle Jackson Carman is helping get young backup tackles Mitchell Mays and Walker Parks ready to play in a hurry.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Details Areas of Improvement for Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a phenomenal talent but head coach Dabo Swinney says there's always room for improvement

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney and Clemson Tigers Ready for a Special Week

After an offseason of unexpected twists and turns, Clemson will kick off the 125th season in program history on Saturday, Sept. 12, when the team faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Kickoff at Truist Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. Ready to Seize the Moment

Clemson sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. downplays the pressure of replacing Isaiah Simmons, just want to focus on doing his job

Christopher Hall