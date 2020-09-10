Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers enters his senior season as the most proven returner for this year's squad. After his miraculous recovery from his ACL tear last spring, he's now lending support and encouragement to Luke Price.

Dabo Swinney announced last week that redshirt junior Luke Price was out for the year after tearing his ACL. Rodgers, who returns this season healthy and without his brace, is thrilled to be all systems go. However, he is mindful of his teammate who now has to face a battle he knows very well.

"Yeah, Luke he told me he tore his ACL and MCL and I just told him to keep his head up, that's all you've got to do. Keep that grind aspect and you can't get too down about the injury," Rodgers said.

The senior told Price to focus on what outcome he wants, work towards that goal and it'll come to fruition.

"I feel like he's going to do that. He's a grinder, he's a hard worker and he's super tough. So I know he'll able to come back better than ever," Rodgers said.

As for the Knoxville native and son of Tennessee Associate Head Coach Tee Martin, the leg brace has been put on the shelf. Rodgers is ready to run wild Saturday night in Winston-Salem noting he is 'definitely' faster without the brace.

"I haven't had the brace since the spring. I just had to wear it last year during the season," Rodgers said. "I've been without it for a while so that's long gone and I'm glad that's in the past."

