Clemson WR Receives High Praise Following LSU Loss
Saturday night had some positives for the Clemson Tigers, and one came from the wide receiver room.
Redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown saw time with the first shift of receivers following an injury to standout Antonio Williams on the opening offensive drive of the game. After the game, both quarterback Cade Klubnik and head coach Dabo Swinney liked the energy he brought to the offense.
“Tell you what, Tyler Brown did a heck of a job,” Klubnik said after the game. “He stepped in and he filled that role and he did a great job. I was really, really proud of him and what he did. I wish I could’ve gotten him the ball a little bit more.”
From Brown’s perspective, he’s looking for any chance he can get to produce for the offense. Learning a lot from Williams during his injury, he has a strong connection with the standout.
“Of course, seeing one of my brothers in Antonio Williams go down so early, no one likes to see that,” Brown said. “He’s a great player, one of the best in the nation. When the chance is there, I’m going to take advantage, so it just felt good to be back out there with my guys and just playing again, so I’m very grateful for that.”
Swinney liked the production he saw from the Greenville, South Carolina, native, who was playing the role that Williams played throughout the game. He finished with four receptions for 43 yards in the loss, though many believe that he should’ve seen the ball more.
“It was good to get Tyler Brown back out there, and he had some nice key plays for us,” Swinney said. “He did some good things tonight, so I feel confident with him.”
Similar to the mentality of other players, the Tigers aren’t out of anything just yet. The team has yet to play an ACC game and will have another chance to iron out the kinks before conference play against Troy next weekend.
Though last year’s game against Appalachian State saw the offensive outburst that fans were looking for, it was the game where Brown began to suffer his injuries over the course of last season. The redshirt sophomore is ready to take on a larger role with the team, especially if Williams is sidelined for a chunk of time.
“Nothing off the table for now,” Brown said. “I feel like, even though I did get hurt in the App. State game, our biggest just was from game one to game two, when we went up on App. State like we did. We got to attack it, attack it head on and we can’t let this game linger and just try to move forward.”