Clemson’s Adam Randall Will Not Overextend Himself to Get Back on the Field

CLEMSON, S.C. — Adam Randall says the rehab on his injured knee is going well, as Clemson’s freshman wide receiver continues to work for a speedy return this football season.

However, Randall told All Clemson Sunday afternoon that he is not going to push things.

“Personally, I would like to get back by the first game, but logistically it is probably not going to happen,” he said from the Pavilion at the Madren Conference Center in Clemson. “I am just going to continue to work and continue to get stronger. But I have been blessed, and hopefully healed and build my confidence back up. Once my confidence gets back up and my legs and knees are strong enough to get back on the field, I definitely will be back out there.”

Randall tore his ACL on April 1 and underwent surgery after spring drills were completed. Sunday was the first day the freshman was able to talk about his injury, as he joined the rest of Clemson’s freshmen class for an event put on by Dear Old Clemson, a collective that compensates Clemson’s Student Athletes in events and promotions for their name, image, and likeness.

Last Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said there was no timetable for Randall’s return, but he did say he would be back at some point this season. However, Swinney indicated the freshman will join his teammates for fall camp, which begins on Aug. 5.

Randall is not sure what he is going to do in camp, but he cannot wait to get out there with his teammates.

“I am just kind of staying the course,” he said. “Whatever they tell me to do, I am going to try and do it at my best potential and my best ability. I feel like they are going to have the best plan for me and want what is best for me. So, I know they are not going to throw me out there in blind faith.”

Prior to his injury, Randall was the talk of the spring. Swinney and wide receiver’s coach Tyler Grisham bragged about his readiness when he got to Clemson and how they both felt he was going to contribute to the wide receiving corps this fall.

“I am just trying to live up to the standard,” Randall said. “Being able to live up to those words and the high praise that he gives me. I am blessed to be in this situation. I have trained for this. This is what I have been training for ever since I started in high school.

“I thank him, but I know those words and encouraging things will not mean anything if I do not produce and perform on the field. That is my main goal. Once I get back out there, I want to perform at a high level.”