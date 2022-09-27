Clemson's Allen Keeps Last Year in Mind While Preparing for Physical NC State Defense

Dabo Swinney emphasizes not looking in the rearview mirror for weeks just like this.

No. 5 Clemson lost in double overtime last year to No. 10 NC State, and with the Wolfpack coming to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. ACC showdown, it's impossible not to think of the revenge factor for the Tigers.

"Coach Swinney always says you got to have a windshield mentality, and that's big," Clemson tight end Davis Allen said. But kind of the back of your head, you know we went there last year and didn't get the job done and you don't want to do that again. That definitely will be in the back of my head...but we got to focus on what we have to focus on this year."

That's a mindset that will likely be going around the entire team this week. That was a difficult loss last year for the Tigers and one NC State considered a program-changer with head coach Dave Doeren getting over the hump against the Tigers.

"There's a little bit more juice," Allen said. "We want to perform our best, we want to put our best foot forward, but at the end of the day, it's the biggest game of the year because it's the next one. It doesn't matter if we were playing NC State or someone else.

"I think we got to keep in mind that is a rivalry, but at the same time it's just the next game for us and it's the biggest game of the year."

It's only natural that the loss isn't easy for Clemson to forget, but Allen says getting focused is key because of the challenges the Wolfpack presents this season.

The NC State defense ranks first in the ACC in yards allowed per pass attempt and second in total defense. They've got a big, nasty front that is hard to block.

"They have a really good defense, a really good line and some really good linebackers," Allen said. "So we've really got to be on top of our game because they will push you around if you let them."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!