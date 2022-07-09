Clemson’s 'Question' is at Quarterback

Tom Lunginbill joined Mark Packer on “Packer and Durham” and gave his thoughts on the Clemson football program heading into the 2022 season.

According to Luginbill, the biggest issues for the Clemson Tigers lie in the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"And I look at Clemson because Clemson a year ago took so much public heat because, for the first time in a long time, things weren't going well, right, and the quarterback was going down a path, that was not good, wasn't accurate, couldn't get the ball downfield," Luginbill said. "

"The big looming question that everybody has is what's going to be the answer at quarterback, he added. "I mean, at the end of the day, they have all the other pieces of the puzzle are in place. Will Shipley, he's got to stay healthy. All right, they got to be able to keep the same three, four wideouts on the field consistently. So that you generate some consistency from quarterback to targets but I think deep down they're going to be loaded. But the question is going to be that guy right there. All right. Cade Klubnik, the true freshman, and I don't care how tall anybody is. I don't care how big you are, I don't care how strong your arm is. I don't care how good of an athlete you are In Clemson's particular kicks. I care about where the ball goes.

"Where is the ball? Clemson last year, have one of their lowest average yards per pass attempt of anybody of any team that Clemson has had...Pass per attempt is a direct reflection of explosive plays, all right? Or lack thereof, in this case. So they've somehow got to become more. Consistently sustainably accurate with the football and be able to get that intermediate to Vertical passing game back where they get those explosive plays."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

